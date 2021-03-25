ABB shareholders pass all proposals at annual meeting
Mar. 25, 2021 10:08 AM ETABB Ltd (ABB)ABBBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- ABB (ABB -0.8%) shareholders supported the proposed distribution of a dividend of CHF0.80 per share with 99.4% of the votes. The dividend payment in Switzerland is planned for March 31, 2021. The shareholders also approved the management report, the consolidated financial statements and the annual financial statements for 2020 with 99.4% of the votes.
- Peter Voser was confirmed as Chairman of ABB's Board of Directors with 92.9% of the votes. With the exception of Matti Alahuhta, who as announced earlier did not stand for re-election, all other members of the Board were re-elected for another term: Jacob Wallenberg, Gunnar Brock, David Constable, Frederico Fleury Curado, Lars Förberg, Jennifer Xin-Zhe Li, Geraldine Matchett, David Meline and Satish Pai.
- A capital reduction through the cancellation of shares repurchased under ABB's share buyback program announced in July 2020 was supported with 98.4%. Shareholders also approved in a binding vote with 98.4% the maximum aggregate compensation of the Board of Directors for the 2021–2022 term of office and of the Executive Committee for the 2022 financial year with 92.7%. In addition, in a non-binding vote the shareholders voted in favor of the compensation report for 2020 with 90.2% of the votes.
- Last week, Reuters reported that ABB was preparing its turbocharging division for a sale or stock market listing that could fetch a price tag of $1.5B-$2B.