Facebook, Google, Twitter CEOs return to Congress to discuss liability protection reform
Mar. 25, 2021 10:15 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB), GOOG, GOOGL, TWTRGOOG, GOOGL, FB, TWTRBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Big tech CEOs return to Capitol Hill (remotely) yet again today, and they're likely to get an earful from across the political spectrum on what needs to change about liability protections for speech on their platforms.
- Facebook (FB +1.6%) chief Mark Zuckerberg, Alphabet (GOOG -0.1%, GOOGL -0.1%) CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter (TWTR -1.6%) CEO Jack Dorsey are set to appear (virtually) before a joint hearing of the Subcommittees on Consumer Protection & Commerce and Communications & Technology at noon ET today. All three have spent more time on Capitol Hill over the past two years amid increasing scrutiny (for antitrust concerns and otherwise).
- The Section 230 liability shield for social platforms will be on the menu, and for those looking for the tenor of the discussion, the hearing is titled "Disinformation Nation: Social Media's Role in Promoting Extremism and Misinformation."
- Written testimony from Zuckerberg is arguing for tweaks to Section 230 rather than scrapping it outright. He'd like liability protections to be applied only to companies following best practices for removing damaging material.
- Calls for reforming Section 230 have come from both sides of the political aisle, amid varying accusations that platforms like Facebook foster and promote hateful content and groups, and/or that they look to silence conservative voices.
- Recently, Russia throttled Twitter speeds - following similar steps in Turkey and India - charging the company with failing to remove banned content.
- And Facebook is recently facing a new antitrust probe in the UK examining how the company uses customer data to flatten rivals in social media and online advertising.