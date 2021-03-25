First Industrial Realty upgraded to Neutral by Goldman as sector set to improve
Mar. 25, 2021 10:20 AM ETFirst Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)FRBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Goldman Sachs analyst Caitlin Burrows upgrades First Industrial Realty (FR -0.8%) to Neutral from Sell.
- Overall, Burrows expects the industrial REIT sector to benefit from secular and cyclical drivers. "Going forward we expect industrial fundamental strength to continue driving earnings and dividend growth, and ultimately, long-term share price performance."
- Cites e-commerce and rising inventories keeping leasing spreads high and supporting accretive development.
- Reiterates Buy rating on Prologis (PLD -0.5%).
- Burrows' rating matches the Neutral Quant rating and is less optimistic than the average Sell-Side rating of Bullish (6 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 2 Neutral, 2 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).
- In the past year, FR shares' total return increased 62%, matching the S&P 500 and outpacing PLD's 50% increase.
- SA contributor Gen Alpha expects FR to prosper due to continued e-commerce growth and its development pipeline.