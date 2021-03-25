First Industrial Realty upgraded to Neutral by Goldman as sector set to improve

  • Goldman Sachs analyst Caitlin Burrows upgrades First Industrial Realty (FR -0.8%) to Neutral from Sell.
  • Overall, Burrows expects the industrial REIT sector to benefit from secular and cyclical drivers. "Going forward we expect industrial fundamental strength to continue driving earnings and dividend growth, and ultimately, long-term share price performance."
  • Cites e-commerce and rising inventories keeping leasing spreads high and supporting accretive development.
  • Reiterates Buy rating on Prologis (PLD -0.5%).
  • Burrows' rating matches the Neutral Quant rating and is less optimistic than the average Sell-Side rating of Bullish (6 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 2 Neutral, 2 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).
  • In the past year, FR shares' total return increased 62%, matching the S&P 500 and outpacing PLD's 50% increase.
  • SA contributor Gen Alpha expects FR to prosper due to continued e-commerce growth and its development pipeline.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.