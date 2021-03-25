Zoom signs multi-year partnership with Formula One
Mar. 25, 2021 10:21 AM ETZoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)ZMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Under an extensive multi-year partnership, Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) will serve as an official partner of Formula One's upcoming 2021 racing season and beyond. Financial terms weren't disclosed.
- Zoom will deliver communications services and working with Formula One to provide new business and hospitality opportunities through live-sport experiences.
- Last year, the companies collaborated on the Virtual Paddock Club, which will continue this season.
- The new Formula One season kicks off with the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 on March 26 to 28.
- “We are thrilled to continue and expand our collaboration with Formula 1 into a major multi-year partnership above and beyond past activities,” says Zoom CMO Janine Pelosi. “While the 2020 season has shown that the Virtual Paddock Club offered an engaging VIP sports experience despite the limitations set by the global pandemic, this new season provides an opportunity for a seamless hybrid model including virtual and on-site activations where the situation allows - offering the best of both worlds for enterprises and their VIPs."
- Press release.