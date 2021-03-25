Qualcomm's new 780G 5G platform brings premium features to cheaper phones

Mar. 25, 2021 10:49 AM ETQUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM)QCOMBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor10 Comments
  • Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) adds a new flagship to the 7-series processors, which first launched three years ago. The Snapdragon 780G 5G mobile platform offers some of the premium features of the Snapdragon 888 chipset at a more affordable price.
  • The Snapdragon 780G, built using 5nm process technology, features Qualcomm's Kryo 670 CPU and Adreno 642 GPU, which the company says offer a 40% performance boost and 50% faster graphics from the prior models, respectively.
  • The platform also includes the six-generation Qualcomm AI Engine with the Hexagon 770 processor, which can deliver up to 12 trillion operations per second, 2x the predecessor. For comparison, the Snapdragon 888 offers 26 TOPS.
  • For connectivity, there's an integrated Snapdragon X53 5G modem 3.3Gbps speeds on Sub-6 GHz 5G networks and support for Wi-Fi 6E.
  • Snapdragon 780G is the first 7-series platform with a triple Image Signal Processor, which can capture images from three cameras (zoom, wide, and ultra-wide) simultaneously.
  • The platform includes new low light architecture to offset poor lighting conditions and 4K HDR with computational HDR capture to improve color, contrast, and detail.
  • Commercial devices featuring the Snapdragon 780G are expected to be available in the second quarter.
  • Related: Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 888 platform in December to bring faster 5G to premium smartphones.
