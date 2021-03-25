Bristol-Myers’ win in melanoma described as ‘important' sparking gains in related stocks

  • Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY -0.2%) trades marginally lower in the morning hours despite the pre-market announcement of the positive results from relatlimab and Opdivo combo in a Phase 2/3 trial in previously untreated metastatic or unresectable melanoma.
  • Relatlimab is an anti-LAG-3 antibody and Opdivo is a programmed death-1 (PD-1) immune checkpoint inhibitor.
  • The inhibition of the LAG-3 pathway could restore the effector function of T cells and potentially promote an anti-tumor response, Bristol Myers said in the press release.
  • And targeting the LAG-3 pathway in combination with other potentially complementary immune pathways could drive anti-tumor immune activity, it explained.
  • With an equal weight rating on the stock and a price target of $69.00 per share implying ~10.8% to the previous close, Barclays analyst Carter Gould calls it is ‘an important win for the field’ after a series of failures.
  • Given the lack of data and citing the ‘understated’ press release, the analyst however expects that the enthusiasm over the success in targeting the LAG-3 pathway could wane ‘at least for now.’
  • Meanwhile, smaller peers of Bristol Myers with PD-1 and LAG-3 compounds in their portfolio such as F-star Therapeutics (FSTX +25.1%) (see the pipeline below) and MacroGenics (MGNX +3.7%) are on the rise today.
  • Immutep (IMMP +27.0%) focused on LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products has eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321) a soluble LAG-3 fusion protein (LAG-3Ig) as its lead asset targeting cancer and infectious diseases.
