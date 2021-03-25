Casino roundup: Nevada recovers, Penn and Full House Resorts shine
Mar. 25, 2021 11:34 AM ETPenn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN), FLL, CNTY, BALYPENN, FLL, CNTY, BALYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Casinos in Nevada saw gaming win in February increase to $772M from $762M in January. The monthly tally was down about 26% from last year when casinos and hotels were still fully operational.
- Gaming win for Las Vegas casinos was down 42% in February to $348.5M.
- The big break for Nevada could be when the March gaming win report arrives in late April based on the amount of foot traffic reported anecdotally over the last week. That March trend is being seen across the U.S., with Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Jay Snowden saying casinos are starting to look like 2019 as foot traffic accelerates.
- The biggest gainer in the casino sector on the day is Full House Resorts (FLL +5.1%), which reversed a premarket drop tied to its share offering.
- FLL is also the biggest 2021 gainer in the casino sector with a 70% jump, followed by Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) +54% and Bally's (NYSE:BALY) +36%.
- Read why Union Gaming thinks the Bally's rally is far from over.