iQSTEL see revenues to exceed $60.5M forecast led by ongoing M&A campaign
Mar. 25, 2021 11:46 AM ETiQSTEL Inc. (IQST)IQSTBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- iQSTEL (OTCPK:IQST +10.0%) confirmed an ongoing M&A campaign wherein it reports that the current $60.5M revenue forecast for 2021 does not include any contribution from potential acquisitions.
- The M&A campaign may result in iQSTEL exceeding the current forecast.
- Also, management estimates improved profit margins as iQSTEL consolidates its Telecom subsidiaries under a single brand name for improving marketing momentum and operating efficiencies.
- Recently, the company offloaded all its debt and forecasts to exceed $2M in cash reserve by Q1 end.
- With current M&A outlook, based on existing target acquisitions, management foresees a raise in FY21 guidance by Q2 end.
- Above mentioned strong factors, the company remains confident in its previously announced NASDAQ up-listing objective.
- Reporting its February revenue, iQSTEL forecasts annual revenue of $60.5M.