BofA says don't buy Affirm Holdings stock yet
Mar. 25, 2021 11:55 AM ETAffirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM)AFRMBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor7 Comments
- BofA Securities analyst Jason Kupferberg initiates Affirm Holdings (AFRM -5.9%) with a Neutral rating as he sees its stock's multiple expansion as "likely limited."
- Though down 48% from its February peak, the stock is up ~50% from its January 2021 IPO and recently traded at 14x enterprise value/CY22 revenue vs. 11x for its peers.
- Kupferberg sees the company well positioned to produce 30%+ top-line growth for several years, driven by "Buy Now, Pay Later" market growth, an expanding roster of merchants, and new product introductions such as a debit card and high-yield savings account.
- Competition, though, is seen intensifying from pure-play providers Afterpay, Klarna, and Sezzle; PayPal, and traditional card issuers.
- Kupferberg's Neutral ratings contrasts with the average Sell-Side rating of Bullish (1 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 4 Neutral).
- For EV/trailing twelve-month sales multiple, AFRM lags Afterpay, and PayPal in the past six months: