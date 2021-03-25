Seeing consumer recovery, Morgan Stanley boosts targets in ads, travel, ride-shares
Mar. 25, 2021 12:06 PM ETExpedia Group, Inc. (EXPE), UBER, LYFT, GOOG, GOOGL, YELPGOOG, GOOGL, EXPE, UBER, LYFT, YELPBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Morgan Stanley has raised targets across a few subsectors it sees benefiting from an economic reopening, with an update on consumer spending expectations.
- Consumers are "well positioned to spend through reopening as signs of life emerge," analyst Brian Nowak says.
- That bodes well for an advertising industry that slumped through the COVID-19 pandemic, and the adjacent online travel field is "recovering rapidly." That prompts him to raise his target on Expedia (EXPE +2.4%) to $200 from $160, though he rates the stock Equal Weight. That target implies 18% upside.
- Volumes are also improving for ride-sharing companies (an area where he has typically been bullish), and he's raising his target on Uber (UBER +1.4%) to $75 from $70 - implying 41% upside - and the target on Lyft (LYFT +1.6%) to $65 from $60. (The firm is Overweight on Uber and Equal Weight on Lyft.)
- As for advertising, Alphabet (GOOG -1.1%, GOOGL -1.2%) is "one of the more under-appreciated recovery names," he says. He's lifting his target on GOOGL to $2,350 from $2,300, implying 17% upside.
- And despite an Underweight rating, Yelp (YELP +1%) also sees a price target increase, to $32 from $26. That trims implied downside to 15%.