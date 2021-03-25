Cipher Pharmaceuticals enters automatic repurchase plan
Mar. 25, 2021 12:07 PM ETCipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPHRF)CPHRFBy: SA News Team
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:CPHRF -4.0%) announces that it has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange to amend its normal course issuer bid (NCIB) in order to enter into an automatic repurchase plan with its designated broker.
- The automatic repurchase plan enables Cipher to provide standard instructions in the future and then purchase shares on the open market during self-imposed blackout periods.
- Cipher can purchase a maximum of 1.61M shares during the NCIB, representing 10% of its public float of 16.14M shares as of August 5, 2020.
- Purchases under the NCIB began on August 17, 2020, and will end on or before August 16 this year, the company said.