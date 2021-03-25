LAVA Therapeutics prices $100.5M IPO
- LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX) prices its initial public offering of 6.7M common shares at a public offering price of $15/share, for gross proceeds of ~$100.5M.
- LAVA Therapeutics B.V. is biotechnology company focused on applying its expertise in bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers to transform cancer therapy.
- Underwriters granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,005,000 common shares at the initial public offering price.
- Shares are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on March 25, 2021 under the ticker symbol (LVTX).
- Offering is expected to close on March 29, 2021.