KBH Home raised to Buy by CFRA with home deliveries set to jump in H2
Mar. 25, 2021 12:14 PM ET
- CFRA analyst Kenneth Leon upgrades KB Home (KBH +1.4%) to Buy from Hold on the expectation that home deliveries and homebuilding revenue will rise significantly in H2 FY2021 vs. a slower May quarter outlook.
- Recall that KBH fiscal Q1 revenue missed the consensus estimate as its active community count fell Y/Y.
- Leon expects that Q1 sales would have been higher if Texas weather conditions hadn't hurt home deliveries.
- Points out that KBH targets increasing selling communities by 10% in FY2021. The company increased its land investments by more than 37% Y/Y to $556M and grew its lot position by 10% to 69,694 total lots, he said.
