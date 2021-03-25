Twist Bioscience and Kyowa Kirin team up for GPCR antibody discovery

  • Twist Bioscience (TWST -0.4%) has signed a partnership agreement with Kyowa Kirin Pharmaceutical Research, a subsidiary of Kyowa Kirin (OTCPK:KYKOF) to discover novel antibodies for therapeutic use against an undisclosed G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) target molecule.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Twist Biopharma, a division of Twist Bioscience, will leverage its biologics and proprietary discovery capabilities to find novel GPCR target specific antibodies for Kyowa Kirin.
  • Twist received an upfront payment upon signing and Kyowa Kirin retains an option to obtain development and commercial rights to any antibodies resulting from the agreement.
  • "Kyowa Kirin specializes in leveraging antibody engineering to develop innovative, life-changing medicines. That expertise complements Twist’s unique approach to efficient and robust antibody discovery and optimization," Twist CEO Emily Leproust said.
