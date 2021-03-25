Nordstrom prices $250M and $425M senior notes offerings
Mar. 25, 2021 12:21 PM ETNordstrom, Inc. (JWN)JWNBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Nordstrom (JWN +1.9%) priced an offering of $250M principal amount of its 2.300% senior notes due 2024 and $425M principal amount of its 4.250% Senior Notes due 2031 at an offering price of 100% of the principal amount thereof, in the case of the 2024 Notes and 99.922% of the principal amount thereof, in the case of the 2031 Notes.
- Sale of the notes is expected to close on or about Apr. 8, 2021.
- Net proceeds along with cash on hand to optionally redeem in full its $600M principal amount of outstanding 8.750% Senior Secured Notes due 2025 including payment of a make-whole premium estimated to be ~$78M.