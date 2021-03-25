Olink Holding prices IPO
Mar. 25, 2021 12:25 PM ETOlink Holding AB (publ) (OLK)OLKBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Olink Holding (OLK) prices its initial public offering of 17,647,058 common shares in the form of American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), including 4,411,764 ADSs to be sold by the selling shareholders, at a price to the public of $20 per ADS (each ADS representing one common share).
- Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$264.7M; and ADSs are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on March 25, 2021.
- Uderwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,647,058 additional ADSs from Knilo InvestCo AB, a selling shareholder.
- Offering is expected to close on March 29, 2021.