Study finds Pfizer and Moderna vaccines safe and effective for pregnant women

  • A new study has found the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are safe and effective for pregnant women.
  • The study, a pre-proof of which was published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology, examined 131 women who received either of the vaccines: 84 were pregnant, 31 were lactating, and 16 weren't pregnant.
  • Antibody levels following vaccination were the same in pregnant and lactating women compared to those who weren't pregnant.
  • Results also showed that antibodies were passed on to their newborns, based on measurements in breast milk and the placenta.
  • Pfizer shares are down 0.7% to $35.34, BioNTech shares are up 2.6% to $96.50, and Moderna shares are up 0.7% to $132.58 in afternoon trading.
