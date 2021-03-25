Study finds Pfizer and Moderna vaccines safe and effective for pregnant women
- A new study has found the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)/BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are safe and effective for pregnant women.
- The study, a pre-proof of which was published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology, examined 131 women who received either of the vaccines: 84 were pregnant, 31 were lactating, and 16 weren't pregnant.
- Antibody levels following vaccination were the same in pregnant and lactating women compared to those who weren't pregnant.
- Results also showed that antibodies were passed on to their newborns, based on measurements in breast milk and the placenta.
