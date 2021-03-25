Investcorp Credit Management BDC prices $65M notes offering

  • Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB -1.5%) priced a registered public offering of $65M in principal amount of its 4.875% notes due 2026 leading to net proceeds of ~$63.1M based on a public offering price of 99.453% of the principal amount of the notes.
  • Notes will mature on Apr. 1, 2026 and bear annual interest of 4.875% payable semi-annually, commencing Oct.1, 2021.
  • Offering is expected to close on Mar. 31, 2021.
  • Net proceeds to be used for redeeming all of the outstanding 6.125% Notes due 2023 and to fund investments in middle-market companies and for general corporate purposes.
  • As of Mar. 19, 2021, the company had ~$51.4M principal amount outstanding of the 2023 Notes bearing annual interest of 6.125% and have a maturity date of July 1, 2023.
