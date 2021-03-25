GameStop is considering selling shares after all
Mar. 25, 2021 12:31 PM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)GMEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor192 Comments
- GameStop (NYSE:GME) races 31% higher to take back some of the share price ground lost after the retailer reported earnings.
- One of the big questions marks with GME heading into the report was if the company would take advantage of the vibrant rally to sell shares. That issue wasn't addressed in the conference calls and the company didn't have any Q&A with analysts, so investors are left to dig through the annual report filed for clues.
- SEC 10-K: "Since January 2021, we have been evaluating whether to increase the size of the ATM Program and whether to potentially sell shares of our Class A Common Stock under the increased ATM Program during the course of fiscal 2021, primarily to fund the acceleration of our future transformation initiatives and general working capital needs. The timing and amount of sales under the ATM Program would depend on, among other factors, our capital needs and alternative sources and costs of capital available to us, market perceptions about us, and the then current trading price of our Class A Common Stock."
- Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter thinks GME is getting overly conservative legal advice and should sell stock at current levels to firm up the balance sheet.
- Of note, GameStop trades at a higher market cap than Boston Beer, Carlyle Group, Advance Auto Parts and Williams-Sonoma.
- Seeking Alpha Marketplace's Daniel Jones thinks GameStop shares will head back down to ~$20 unless management decides on some restructuring moves.