Pfizer begins trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in young children
Mar. 25, 2021 1:41 PM ETPFE, BNTX, MRNA, AZN, JNJBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor98 Comments
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has begun a study examining its COVID-19 vaccine in healthy children between 6 months and 11 years old.
- The global study will enroll 144 children.
- The trial is designed to determine the appropriate dose for three age groups: 6 months to 2 years; 2 years to 5 years; and 5 years to 11 years.
- Pfizer, which is partnered with BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) on the vaccine, expects trial results in the second half of the year, according to The New York Times.
- Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is also testing its vaccine in children between the ages of 6 months to less than 12 years old.
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) also plan on conducting trials of their vaccines in children.
- Pfizer shares are down 0.7% to $35.37 and BioNTech shares are up 0.4% to $94.41 in afternoon trading.