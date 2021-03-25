Pfizer begins trial of its COVID-19 vaccine in young children

Mar. 25, 2021 1:41 PM ETPFE, BNTX, MRNA, AZN, JNJBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor98 Comments
  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has begun a study examining its COVID-19 vaccine in healthy children between 6 months and 11 years old.
  • The global study will enroll 144 children.
  • The trial is designed to determine the appropriate dose for three age groups: 6 months to 2 years; 2 years to 5 years; and 5 years to 11 years.
  • Pfizer, which is partnered with BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) on the vaccine, expects trial results in the second half of the year, according to The New York Times.
  • Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is also testing its vaccine in children between the ages of 6 months to less than 12 years old.
  • AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) also plan on conducting trials of their vaccines in children.
  • Pfizer shares are down 0.7% to $35.37 and BioNTech shares are up 0.4% to $94.41 in afternoon trading.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.