Savers inks agreement to receive increased investment from Ares Management

  • Savers entered into a definitive purchase and sale agreement with funds managed by the Private Equity Group of Ares Management (ARES -1.4%) which has a minority owner of the company.
  • Ares plans to acquire full ownership interest of the global thrift retailer from funds managed by Crescent Capital Group which will sell their majority position in the company as part of the transaction.
  • Agreement terms have not been disclosed.
  • With ~300 stores across North America and Australia, Savers is one of the largest for-profit thrift retailers in the world with strong operating performance and consistent sales growth averaging $1.2B in annual revenue.
