Oil prices, energy names again turn lower on renewed demand fears

  • Energy (XLE -0.9%) has climbed off earlier lows but sits at the bottom of today's S&P sector leaderboard, extending the recent pullback in the best performing sector of the quarter with a 27% gain.
  • The sector stumbles alongside crude oil futures, which have changed direction for a third time this week, as worries about demand due to new pandemic restrictions in Europe again outweigh supply concerns that had lifted prices yesterday when a container ship blocked the Suez Canal.
  • May WTI crude (CL1:COM) -4.5% at $58.40/bbl, surrendering most of yesterday's 5.9% surge, and May Brent (CO1:COM) -3.7% to $61.98/bbl, following a 6% slump a day earlier.
  • Among today's top losers: OXY -3.2%, APA -2.4%, BKR -2.3%, FANG -2.2%, HAL -2%.
  • ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, XOP, VDE, GUSH, OIH, ERX, BGR, BNO
  • "Europe tightening lockdown restrictions has unnerved the markets, but COVID cases are also rising sharply in key developing economies such as India and Brazil, whose oil consumption is also a key factor in supporting prices," Oanda analyst Sophie Griffiths says, adding "the outlook for global recovery has deteriorated, raising questions over future demand."
  • Meanwhile, the ship blocking the Suez Canal is like a "beached whale" and may take weeks to free, the salvage company said, as officials stopped all ships entering the channel.
  • News of the halt in Suez shipping traffic stole the spotlight from weekly U.S. petroleum supply data released yesterday that showed a fifth straight weekly increase in domestic crude inventories.
