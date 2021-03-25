Atlanta Fed's Raphael Bostic sees no need to loosen monetary policy soon
Mar. 25, 2021 By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- "So, let me say unambiguously that I am not at the moment thinking we will need to remove policy accommodation soon," said Raphael Bostic, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta in an online speech hosted by the Economic Club of New York.
- With the Fed's data-dependent approach, that view could change, he said. "But I don't think that'll happen in the next few months."
- It will take a few months to get a true read of inflation, he noted. "Coming off very low measures a year ago, this is likely to produce a big, but not especially meaningful, spike in inflation readings over the next few months," Bostic said.
- He also emphasized how uneven the economic recovery is, pointing to disparities by industry sector, wage level, gender, and race.
- "Among the top quarter of wage earners, employment declined about 4% since February 2020. For the bottom quarter of earners, the decline is more than quadruple that, at 17%.
- Including everyone in the recovery will drive stronger economic growth, he contends.
- "Rebuilding an economy that works for everyone is critical, for, yes, everyone. The status quo is simply leaving too many people behind and too much of our nation's economic potential untapped."
- Eliminating racial inequities in income could boost the U.S. economy by $2.3T a year, according to a JPMorgan Chase study. Another study from the San Francisco Fed estimates racial and gender disparities reduced GDP by $2.9T in 2019 alone.
- Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida took a similar dovish stance today, saying it will take "some time" before economic activity and employment return to pre-pandemic levels.