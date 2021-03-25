Elite Education prices $6M IPO, commence trade today, slumps 54% until noon
Mar. 25, 2021 1:24 PM ETElite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ)EEIQBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Elite Education (EEIQ) priced its firm commitment IPO of 750K units at an offering price of $8/unit for total gross proceeds of $6M; each unit will immediately separate into one common share, one Series A warrant, and one Series B warrant.
- Series A and Series B warrants permit the holder to purchase one share each at $5 and $10 respectively; both have 5 years expiry.
- Underwriters granted 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 112.5K shares at $7.98.
- Net proceeds expected of ~$4.3M to be used for expanding its existing and future student dormitory facilities at Miami University of Ohio, supporting its expansion into the Canadian, Southeast Asian and UK educational markets, expanding its student recruitment channels, and for general corporate purposes.
- Offer close expected on or about Mar.29.
- Elite Education is a provider of comprehensive, one-stop education solutions for Chinese university students interested in study abroad programs in the U.S. and other countries.
- Shares commenced trading today and are currently down 54% in trading.