Apollo Global explores sale of McGraw-Hill Education for as much as $6B - Bloomberg

  • Apollo Global Management (APO -0.6%) is considering selling McGraw-Hill Education, a textbook publisher and education technology company, for as much as $6B, including debt, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • Prospective buyers could be other private equity firms, or APO could explore a public route through a SPAC, they said.
  • In any case, Apollo hasn't made a final decision on the matter.
  • The business has about $450M in annual EBITDA, with ~$300M of that from digital sources, as McGraw-Hill Education expanded in electronic textbooks and virtual learning in recent years, the people told Bloomberg.
  • Apollo, which acquired the business in 2013 for $2.4B, had planned to take McGraw-Hill Education public through an IPO in the first half of 2016, but eventually shelved that plan in October of that year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.