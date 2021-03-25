Apollo Global explores sale of McGraw-Hill Education for as much as $6B - Bloomberg
Mar. 25, 2021 1:38 PM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)APOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Apollo Global Management (APO -0.6%) is considering selling McGraw-Hill Education, a textbook publisher and education technology company, for as much as $6B, including debt, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Prospective buyers could be other private equity firms, or APO could explore a public route through a SPAC, they said.
- In any case, Apollo hasn't made a final decision on the matter.
- The business has about $450M in annual EBITDA, with ~$300M of that from digital sources, as McGraw-Hill Education expanded in electronic textbooks and virtual learning in recent years, the people told Bloomberg.
- Apollo, which acquired the business in 2013 for $2.4B, had planned to take McGraw-Hill Education public through an IPO in the first half of 2016, but eventually shelved that plan in October of that year.