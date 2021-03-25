SMC Entertainment divests WiMundo
Mar. 25, 2021 1:50 PM ETSMC Entertainment, Inc. (SMCE)SMCEBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- SMC Entertainment (OTCPK:SMCE -3.4%) has executed an agreement to divest its WiMundo H.S.I.A. Solutions subsidiary, effective immediately.
- SMC to return all assets related to the WiMundo acquisition, including but not limited to WiMundo stock, intellectual properties, marketing material, and website development to WiMundo's original stakeholders. In return, WiMundo Stakeholders have agreed to forego the issuance of 20,000,000 shares of SMC's common stock.
- SMC announced the closing of 100% acquisition of Michigan-based Spectrum Entertainment, LLC. This acquisition significantly strengthens SMC's revenue and balance sheet and will be reflected in SMC's Q2/2021 financial statements.