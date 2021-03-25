111 inks strategic cooperation agreement with Jianming Pharmaceutical
Mar. 25, 2021 2:00 PM ET111, Inc. (YI)YIBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor2 Comments
- 111 (YI -3.6%) and Jianming Pharmaceutical have entered into a strategic cooperation agreement to develop an online chronic disease management platform for the hepatobiliary disease market in China. Jianming Pharmaceutical is a pharmaceutical manufacturer of liver and gallbladder medications.
- Jianming Pharmaceutical's liver and gallbladder medications will be available on 111's network, initially leveraging its SMART supply chain services to distribute products in Fujian province, and eventually expanding to the out-of-hospital market nationwide.
- The platform to connect doctors with educational resources and discussion boards relating to the diagnosis and available treatments for diseases effecting the liver, gallbladder, and bile ducts.