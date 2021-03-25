Cboe expands global footprint with acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific

Mar. 25, 2021 2:12 PM ETCboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)CBOEBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • Cboe Global Markets (CBOE -2.6%) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Chi-X Asia Pacific Holdings, Ltd., an alternative market operator and provider of innovative market solutions, from J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC.
  • Chi-X Asia Pacific generated ~$26M in net revenue for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, reflecting a growth of 26%Y/Y.
  • The acquisition to provide Cboe with a single point of entry into two key capital markets – Australia and Japan; and help expand its global equities business into Asia Pacific, bring other products and services to the region.
  • Cboe plans to fund the transaction with cash on hand, supplemented by existing credit agreements, if needed. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Transaction is expected to close in Q2 or Q3 of 2021.
