General Motors adds two to the board, attracts more Citi praise
Mar. 25, 2021 2:40 PM ETGeneral Motors Company (GM)GMBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor31 Comments
- Citi takes another swing at the underlying value of Cruise for General Motors (GM +0.8%) as it backs its bullish thesis on the stock.
- The firm says it now sees "multiple AV/EV upside paths" for Cruise and GM to support the +$100 share price upside case.
- GM also made some news today in the boardroom with the appointment of Meg Whitman (ex-CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise) and Mark Tatum (NBA Deputy Commissioner) as directors.
- Earlier this month, GM's Cruise acquired autonomous vehicle player Voyage.