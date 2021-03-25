General Motors adds two to the board, attracts more Citi praise

Mar. 25, 2021
  • Citi takes another swing at the underlying value of Cruise for General Motors (GM +0.8%) as it backs its bullish thesis on the stock.
  • The firm says it now sees "multiple AV/EV upside paths" for Cruise and GM to support the +$100 share price upside case.
  • GM also made some news today in the boardroom with the appointment of Meg Whitman (ex-CEO of Hewlett Packard Enterprise) and Mark Tatum (NBA Deputy Commissioner) as directors.
  • Earlier this month, GM's Cruise acquired autonomous vehicle player Voyage.
