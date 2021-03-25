Netflix dips 3.8% as Benchmark worries about position, content vs. Disney
Mar. 25, 2021 2:42 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)NFLXBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor75 Comments
- Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is 3.8% lower today as bearish Benchmark reiterated its Sell rating and trimmed its price target, expecting that a streaming shakeout wouldn't mean Netflix emerging unscathed.
- "Streaming investments are now a media survivalist impulse and Benchmark does not expect a 'winner takes all' tech ecosystem outcome that solely favors Netflix," analyst Matthew Harrigan says.
- The update comes even as sentiment and price action around streaming ambitions of rivals ViacomCBS and Discovery has "recently been notably schizoid," with issues including capital raises, the issue of balancing linear/direct-to-consumer spending and even Reddit WallStreetBets activity.
- Harrigan some content criticism for Netflix, noting that despite hits (like Bridgerton and The Crown), programming execution on its heavy spending has been "commercially uneven," particularly when put up against Disney Plus (DIS +0.5%) marquee series (The Mandalorian, WandaVision and now The Falcon and the Winter Soldier).
- The firm has a $472 price target, now implying 5.8% downside.
- This week, Citi said that password sharing is costing Netflix billions of dollars, suggesting that a planned crackdown could bear fruit in terms of subscribers and revenue.