Fiserv acquires payment technology company Pineapple Payments
Mar. 25, 2021 2:44 PM ETFiserv, Inc. (FISV)FISVBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire payments processing company Pineapple Payments for undisclosed terms. The deal is expected to close during Q2.
- Pineapple Payments offers payment processing, proprietary technology, and omni-channel payment acceptance solutions for integrated software vendors and SMBs. The company currently serves over 25,000 merchants.
- Fiserv will continue to provide services to Pineapple's existing merchants.
- “With Pineapple Payments already operating as a key distribution partner of Fiserv, we expect to accelerate the delivery of new and innovative capabilities to a host of new merchant clients,” says Fiserv CEO Frank Bisignano. “Together, we will provide omni-channel payments technology and services to enable merchants to maximize the potential of electronic payment processing."
- Press release.