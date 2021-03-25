iTeos Therapeutics shares rise 4% as Wedbush ups price target

Mar. 25, 2021 4:19 PM ETiTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (ITOS), RHHBYITOS, RHHBYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
  • Wedbush analyst David Nierengarten is maintaining his overweight rating on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) and increasing his price target to $52 from $46.
  • Nierengarten is bullish on upcoming phase 1/2 results on EOS-448 for immune-resistant advanced cancers that will be presented next month at the American Association for Cancer Research.
  • He says that EOS-448 is most comparable to Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Genentech subsidiary tiragolumab, but with better anti-TIGIT activity in preclinical studies. TIGIT is a key inhibitor of anti-tumor responses.
  • The company reported Q4 2020 EPS yesterday that just missed analysts' expectations.
  • iTeos closed up 4% today to $32.09.
