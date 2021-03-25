Biden talks China, filibuster, new vaccinations goal in first press conference

Mar. 25, 2021
  • From President Biden's first formal press conference since taking office, here are some of the main points:
  • Biden indicated that he'll make an announcement next week on his next spending plan, but didn't give any details.
  • He suggested that he'd be open to ending or curbing the Senate filibuster if the chamber remains deadlocked on key issues.
  • He didn't say if he would reverse tariffs imposed against China former President Trump, but said he'd work to strengthen American industries.
  • Continues to expect "steep, steep competition" with China, and will work with allies to hold China accountable on a range of issues.
  • Confirms a new goal of distributing 200M COVID-19 vaccinations in his first 100 days, double his original goal, which was has already been reached.
  • On border immigration, Biden said he's talking with Mexico's president on whether the U.S. will allow more families who try to cross into the U.S.
  • Looking ahead to 2024, he said it's his expectation to run again with Kamala Harris as his running mate.
