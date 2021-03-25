Blink Charging points to recurring revenue stream model

Mar. 25, 2021 4:10 PM ETBlink Charging Co. (BLNK)BLNKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor14 Comments
  • Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) says it made continued progress in Q4 with its owner/operator strategy. The company notes that the number of commercial Blink-owned charging stations contracted or deployed during the quarter grew by 51% Y/Y.
  • Total revenue increased 250% to $2.5M.
  • CEO outlook: "Blink's unique owner/operator model is a key differentiator in our industry. With this model, we realize an economic benefit each time a vehicle is charged at a Blink-owned unit. As EV adoption continues to grow and utilization of chargers increases, we expect Blink-owned units will represent a valuable recurring revenue stream for many years to come."
  • BLNK -2.38% AH to $34.24 following the mixed Q4 report.
