Biolase EPS misses by $0.03, beats on revenue
Mar. 25, 2021 4:11 PM ET
- Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.07 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $8.52M (-16.3% Y/Y) beats by $0.12M.
- U.S. revenue exceeded the prior-year fourth quarter, despite COVID-19 headwinds.
- 78% of sales came from new users, continuing a positive trend.
- The Company completed a $14.4 million bought deal in February 2021 increasing its current cash and cash equivalents to approximately $40.0 million as of February 28, 2021, including the proceeds from the exercise of warrants sold in the Company's July 2020 rights offering.
- Press Release