Biolase EPS misses by $0.03, beats on revenue

Mar. 25, 2021 4:11 PM ETBIOLASE, Inc. (BIOL)BIOLBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Biolase (NASDAQ:BIOL): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.07 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $8.52M (-16.3% Y/Y) beats by $0.12M.
  • U.S. revenue exceeded the prior-year fourth quarter, despite COVID-19 headwinds.
  • 78% of sales came from new users, continuing a positive trend.
  • The Company completed a $14.4 million bought deal in February 2021 increasing its current cash and cash equivalents to approximately $40.0 million as of February 28, 2021, including the proceeds from the exercise of warrants sold in the Company's July 2020 rights offering.
  • Press Release
