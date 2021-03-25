EMA validates Gilead's breast cancer treatment marketing authorization application

  • Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announces that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has backed the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for sacituzumab govitecan-hziy (SG) for the treatment of certain adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
  • The MAA is now under accelerated review by the EMA, in recognition of the product being considered of major interest for public health and therapeutic innovation.
  • Currently, in the European Union, there is no authorized standard treatment regimen with proven benefit in overall survival (OS) for patients with previously treated metastatic TNBC.
  • In addition to the European Union, regulatory reviews of SG in metastatic TNBC are currently underway in regions including the U.K., Canada and Switzerland.
