EMA validates Gilead's breast cancer treatment marketing authorization application
Mar. 25, 2021 4:19 PM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)GILDBy: SA News Team9 Comments
- Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announces that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has backed the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for sacituzumab govitecan-hziy (SG) for the treatment of certain adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).
- The MAA is now under accelerated review by the EMA, in recognition of the product being considered of major interest for public health and therapeutic innovation.
- Currently, in the European Union, there is no authorized standard treatment regimen with proven benefit in overall survival (OS) for patients with previously treated metastatic TNBC.
- In addition to the European Union, regulatory reviews of SG in metastatic TNBC are currently underway in regions including the U.K., Canada and Switzerland.