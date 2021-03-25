Arbor Realty Trust under pressure on 7M stock offering
Mar. 25, 2021 4:20 PM ETArbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR)ABRBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor61 Comments
- Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) trades 3% down after hours on planning to launch a 7M shares public offering; underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.05M shares.
- Net proceeds to be used for making investments relating to its business and for general corporate purposes; partial net proceeds to be used for purchasing 350K shares from its CEO, Arbor Commercial Mortgage and/or estate planning family vehicles established by its CEO, 150K shares from its CFO and 100K shared from EVP, Treasury and Servicing and 200K shares from its EVP, Structured Securitization.