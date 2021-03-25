OFS Credit trades 2.5% down on proposing stock offering

  • OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) trades 2.5% down after hours on commencing an underwritten public offering of shares; underwriters granted option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares.
  • Offer size, terms not yet disclosed.
  • Net proceeds to be used for acquiring investments in accordance with its investment objectives and strategies, to redeem all or a portion of its outstanding 6.875% Series A Term Preferred Stock due 2024 and/or 6.60% Series B Term Preferred Stock due 2023 and for general working capital purposes.
