OFS Credit trades 2.5% down on proposing stock offering
Mar. 25, 2021 4:24 PM ETOFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI)OCCIBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI) trades 2.5% down after hours on commencing an underwritten public offering of shares; underwriters granted option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares.
- Offer size, terms not yet disclosed.
- Net proceeds to be used for acquiring investments in accordance with its investment objectives and strategies, to redeem all or a portion of its outstanding 6.875% Series A Term Preferred Stock due 2024 and/or 6.60% Series B Term Preferred Stock due 2023 and for general working capital purposes.