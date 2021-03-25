Angi promotes Shanmugasundaram to chief technology officer
Mar. 25, 2021 4:27 PM ETAngi Inc. (ANGI)ANGIBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) - the company formerly known as ANGI Homeservices - has named Kulesh Shanmugasundaram its chief technology officer, effective immediately.
- Shanmugasundaram most recently served as CTO at Angi unit Handy, where he led a team scaling the platform nationwide. He had previously held engineering roles at Amplify Education and co-founded Digital Assembly and Vivc Networks.
- “As we begin a new era at Angi, we are excited to invest in deep technical expertise to support our product expansion and that is exactly what Kulesh brings to the team,” says CEO Oisin Hanrahan.