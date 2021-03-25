Takeda starts regulatory filings for dengue vaccine candidate in EU
Mar. 25, 2021 4:31 PM ETTakeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)TAKBy: SA News Team
- Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) announces that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted its filing packages for the company's dengue vaccine candidate TAK-003, which is being investigated for the prevention of dengue due to any dengue virus serotype in individuals ages four to 60.
- Regulatory submissions for TAK-003 include long-term safety and efficacy data through 36 months from the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 Tetravalent Immunization against Dengue Efficacy Study (TIDES) trial.
- Takeda's tetravalent dengue vaccine candidate TAK-003 is based on a live-attenuated dengue serotype 2 virus, which provides the genetic "backbone" for all four vaccine viruses.
- The company said it intends to submit regulatory filings in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Thailand during 2021.