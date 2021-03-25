SAIC shares slide after full-year profit forecast disappoints
Mar. 25, 2021 4:34 PM ETScience Applications International Corporation (SAIC)SAICBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) shares drop 11.4% after hours following soft Q4 revenue and a mixed FY22 forecast.
- In Q4, revenue was up 12% on the year to $1.72B, $60M below consensus. EPS was $1.67, which came in $0.23 ahead of estimates.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin was up 60 bps on the year to 9.3%.
- Cash from operating activities was $53M with FCF of $38M.
- The company's FY22 guidance includes $7.1-7.3B in revenue (consensus: $6.91B), EPS of $6-6.25 (consensus: $7.22), adjusted EBITDA of 8.6-8.8%, and FCF of $430-470M.
