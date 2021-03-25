SAIC shares slide after full-year profit forecast disappoints

  • Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) shares drop 11.4% after hours following soft Q4 revenue and a mixed FY22 forecast.
  • In Q4, revenue was up 12% on the year to $1.72B, $60M below consensus. EPS was $1.67, which came in $0.23 ahead of estimates.
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin was up 60 bps on the year to 9.3%.
  • Cash from operating activities was $53M with FCF of $38M.
  • The company's FY22 guidance includes $7.1-7.3B in revenue (consensus: $6.91B), EPS of $6-6.25 (consensus: $7.22), adjusted EBITDA of 8.6-8.8%, and FCF of $430-470M.
  • Press release.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.