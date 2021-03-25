Nissan still plagued by production issues
- Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) is making some production cuts across operations in the U.S. and Mexico to account for a shortage of semiconductors.
- The Japanese automaker's plants in Mississippi, Tennessee and Aguascalientes, Mexico have seen production reduced to various levels.
- The global chip shortage has impacted most of the major automakers, although the situation is expected to improve within a few months.
- Nissan, Toyota and Honda are said to be most affected by the chip shortage.
- Separate from the chip issue, Nissan is putting all employees in its industrial complex in Resende on furlough between March 26 and April 9 due to COVID-19 cases.
- Earlier in the year, an earthquake in Japan disrupted Nissan's production plans.