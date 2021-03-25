Co-Diagnostics slides after earnings miss

  • Co-Diagnostics (CODX -2.3%) announced its Q4 2020 financial results today. Despite a revenue beat, the earnings have failed to meet the consensus and shares are trading ~7.8% lower in after-hours.
  • Driven by sales of the Logix Smart™ COVID-19 test, the quarterly revenue has reached $74.6M with a +33786.4% YoY growth and 2020 revenue has risen over 248.7x to stand at $74.6M, ahead of ~$72.4M of the consensus.
  • The quarterly net income of $12.8M is a reversal from the net loss of $1.7M in the prior-year quarter. For the full year, the net income at ~$42.5M contrasts with the $5.6M of net loss in 2020. However, $1.52 diluted EPS falls short of $1.55 per share in the consensus.

  • The cash and equivalents in Q4 2020 have improved to ~$42.9M compared to $0.9M in 2019 year-end.

  • “Demand for our Logix Smart COVID-19 Test drove record sales this year and, although COVID-19 test sales may not be as robust as in 2020, we anticipate demand for our portfolio of products to continue in 202,” commented Dwight Egan, the CEO of Co-Diagnostics.

  • The company appointed Brian Brown as its CFO in February.
  • A conference call and webcast are scheduled for today at 4:30 p.m. EST.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.