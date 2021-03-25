Co-Diagnostics slides after earnings miss
Mar. 25, 2021
- Co-Diagnostics (CODX -2.3%) announced its Q4 2020 financial results today. Despite a revenue beat, the earnings have failed to meet the consensus and shares are trading ~7.8% lower in after-hours.
- Driven by sales of the Logix Smart™ COVID-19 test, the quarterly revenue has reached $74.6M with a +33786.4% YoY growth and 2020 revenue has risen over 248.7x to stand at $74.6M, ahead of ~$72.4M of the consensus.
- The quarterly net income of $12.8M is a reversal from the net loss of $1.7M in the prior-year quarter. For the full year, the net income at ~$42.5M contrasts with the $5.6M of net loss in 2020. However, $1.52 diluted EPS falls short of $1.55 per share in the consensus.
The cash and equivalents in Q4 2020 have improved to ~$42.9M compared to $0.9M in 2019 year-end.
“Demand for our Logix Smart COVID-19 Test drove record sales this year and, although COVID-19 test sales may not be as robust as in 2020, we anticipate demand for our portfolio of products to continue in 202,” commented Dwight Egan, the CEO of Co-Diagnostics.
- The company appointed Brian Brown as its CFO in February.
- A conference call and webcast are scheduled for today at 4:30 p.m. EST.