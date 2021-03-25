Telus to raise C$1.3B via stock offering for accelerated capital investments
Mar. 25, 2021 4:40 PM ETTELUS Corporation (TU)TUBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Telus (NYSE:TU) trades 1.6% down after hours on entering into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by RBC Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets post which underwriters agreed to purchase on a bought deal basis and sell to the public 51.3M shares at C$25.35/share for gross proceeds of ~C$ 1.3B.
- Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 7.7M shares.
- Net proceeds to be used for further strengthening the balance sheet and, mainly to capitalize on a unique strategic opportunity to accelerate its broadband capital investment program, including the substantial advancement of the build-out of TELUS PureFibre infrastructure in Alberta, British Columbia and Eastern Quebec, as well as an accelerated roll-out of the Company’s national 5G network.
- Telus estimates ~C$500 to C$750M of the accelerated capital investments will be earmarked for 2021, over and above its previous target of C$2.75B.
- The balance of ~C$750M to C$1B is expected to be brought forward into 2022, in addition to TELUS' planned annual capital expenditures of C$2.75B for next year.
- TELUS expects this accelerated and opportunistic broadband program to significantly support elevated revenue growth and enhanced efficiencies resulting in incremental flow-through to EBITDA in future years.
- The company is reviewing its annual consolidated guidance taking offer proceeds into consideration and may update forecasts with 1Q21 results on May.7.