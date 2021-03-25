Lamb Weston boosts french fry capacity in China
Mar. 25, 2021 4:42 PM ETLamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW)LWBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) announces plans to expand french fry processing capacity in China.
- The company is planning construction of a new french fry processing facility in Ulanqab, Inner Mongolia, China with capacity to produce more than 250M pounds of frozen french fries and other potato products per year. The new facility is expected to be completed in the first half of FY24.
- "The french fry category is poised for growth globally, and China continues to be a critical market for us," says CEO Tom Werner.
- "This investment of in-country production for the China market is a clear example of our commitment to our strategic customers and supporting their growth plans well into the future," he adds.
- The new facility is expected to cost approximately $250M.
- Source: Press Release
- Lamb Weston also set its dividend for June 4.