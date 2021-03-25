Telus dips 3% on C$1.3B equity offering

  • Telus (NYSE:TU) is launching a C$1.3B bought-deal equity offering.
  • Shares are down 3% after hours in NYSE trading.
  • Proceeds will be used to "strategically bring forward transformational capital investments in broadband connectivity, including fiber and 5G, enhancing our industry-best customer experience, leading networks and competitive position."
  • The syndicate is led by RBC Capital Markets and CIBC Capital Markets, along with joint book-runners in BMO Capital Markets, Scotiabank and TD Securities.
  • They've agreed to purchase 51.3M common shares at C$25.35/share. Shares closed in Toronto today at C$26.24.
  • Telus granted underwriters a 30-day greenshoe option to buy up to an additional 7.695M common shares; if exercised in full, gross offering size would swell to C$1.5B.
  • The company expects about C$500M-C$750M of the accelerated investments will be earmarked for 2021, over and above an existing target of C$2.75B, so long as it can ramp up resources and suppliers. The balance of C$750M-C$1B should be brought forward into 2022.
  • "Telus expects this accelerated and opportunistic broadband program to significantly support elevated revenue growth and enhanced efficiencies resulting in incremental flow-through to EBITDA in future years," it says, adding it will update guidance as needed with the release of Q1 results May 7.
