Crestwood transitions to publicly elected board after series of deals
Mar. 25, 2021
- Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) agrees to acquire ~11.5M common units and the general partner interest from Crestwood Holdings for $268M.
- Crestwood also says Crestwood Gas Services, a company controlled by an investment fund sponsored by First Reserve, priced a private placement of 6M common units for $132M in proceeds.
- As a result of the transactions, First Reserve will fully exit its investment in Crestwood, which will retire the 11.5M units currently held by First Reserve, and transition to a publicly elected board of directors.
- Additionally, Crestwood's board authorizes a $175M common and preferred unit repurchase program.
- Following completion of the actions, Crestwood says it will have 62.8M common units outstanding, a ~15% reduction in total common units, and significantly enhance distributable cash flow metrics, with ~$29M in annual distribution savings based on the current annual rate of $2.50/unit.
- Crestwood also raises its guidance for FY 2021 adjusted EBITDA $575M-$625M from its previous outlook of $550M-$610M.
