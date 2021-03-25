Crestwood transitions to publicly elected board after series of deals

  • Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) agrees to acquire ~11.5M common units and the general partner interest from Crestwood Holdings for $268M.
  • Crestwood also says Crestwood Gas Services, a company controlled by an investment fund sponsored by First Reserve, priced a private placement of 6M common units for $132M in proceeds.
  • As a result of the transactions, First Reserve will fully exit its investment in Crestwood, which will retire the 11.5M units currently held by First Reserve, and transition to a publicly elected board of directors.
  • Additionally, Crestwood's board authorizes a $175M common and preferred unit repurchase program.
  • Following completion of the actions, Crestwood says it will have 62.8M common units outstanding, a ~15% reduction in total common units, and significantly enhance distributable cash flow metrics, with ~$29M in annual distribution savings based on the current annual rate of $2.50/unit.
  • Crestwood also raises its guidance for FY 2021 adjusted EBITDA $575M-$625M from its previous outlook of $550M-$610M.
  • Crestwood's preferred shares boast "a 10% yield that cannot be called and has above average shareholder protections," Rida Morwa writes in a newly published analysis on Seeking Alpha.
