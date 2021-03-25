BWX Technologies awarded $28M contract for continued mobile microreactor design
- BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) announces that it has received a $28M, 12-month contract award from the Department of Defense’s Strategic Capabilities Office (SCO) for the final design of a transportable microreactor prototype under the second phase of its Project Pele initiative.
- BWXT announced a $14M award in March 2020 for initial design under the first phase of the project.
- SCO is partnering with the U.S. Department of Energy to develop, prototype and demonstrate a mobile microreactor that can be used to provide resilient power needs for the DoD for a variety of operational needs.
- A team led by BWXT’s Advanced Technologies subsidiary will conduct the work primarily at one of its Lynchburg, Virginia locations beginning in March 2021.