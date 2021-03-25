BWX Technologies awarded $28M contract for continued mobile microreactor design

  • BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) announces that it has received a $28M, 12-month contract award from the Department of Defense’s Strategic Capabilities Office (SCO) for the final design of a transportable microreactor prototype under the second phase of its Project Pele initiative.
  • BWXT announced a $14M award in March 2020 for initial design under the first phase of the project.
  • SCO is partnering with the U.S. Department of Energy to develop, prototype and demonstrate a mobile microreactor that can be used to provide resilient power needs for the DoD for a variety of operational needs.
  • A team led by BWXT’s Advanced Technologies subsidiary will conduct the work primarily at one of its Lynchburg, Virginia locations beginning in March 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.