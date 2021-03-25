Progress reports upside FQ1 results and full-year forecast
Mar. 25, 2021 4:54 PM ETProgress Software Corporation (PRGS)PRGSBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- Progress (NASDAQ:PRGS) shares are up 2% after hours following fiscal Q1 beats and an upside full-year forecast.
- For Q1, sales were up 16% Y/Y to $131.8M and EPS was $0.95, topping consensus by $0.20.
- “Progress delivered strong financial results across the board in the first quarter, which has given us even greater confidence in our prospects for 2021. The integration of Chef is tracking ahead of plan and Chef’s first full quarter with Progress contributed better than expected performance and helped continue the trend of an increasing mix of revenue being derived from recurring sources," says CFO Anthony Folger.
- The downside guidance for the May quarter includes $119-123M in revenue (consensus: $124M) and $0.72-0.74 EPS (consensus: $0.77).
- The FY21 outlook includes $519-527M (consensus: $473.50M) and EPS of $3.38-3.42 (consensus: $2.98).
- Press release.