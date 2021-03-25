Biden executive order would force software vendors to disclose breaches

Mar. 25, 2021 5:08 PM ETSolarWinds Corporation (SWI)SWIBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • A planned executive order from President Biden would require software vendors to notify any federal government customers when there's a cybersecurity breach, a rule that stems from the SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) hack revealed at the end of last year.
  • The draft order viewed by Reuters would also outlines security breach notification requirements for service providers and rules for keeping digital records that to help investigators after a breach.
  • Related: Last month, reports suggested that the Biden administration would sanction Russia for the SolarWinds hack, which compromised nine U.S. government agencies.
